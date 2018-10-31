Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper weighs in on Brazil’s new ‘ultra-libertarian’ government

October 31, 2018

The Vatican newspaper’s vice-editor described newly-elected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s desire to combat corruption and crime as “legitimate and proper” and said he should leave anti-poverty programs in place as he pursues economic development.

Writing on the front page of L’Osservatore Romano, Giuseppe Fiorentino characterized Bolsonaro’s chief economic advisor, Paulo Guedes, as an “ultra-libertarian formed in the Chicago school [of economics]” who “advocates a massive privatization program” in which “the state has ever less relevance.”

Fiorentino noted that Bolsonaro largely avoided television, advertised heavily on social media, and won large margins of victory among college-educated voters, as well as voters between the ages of 25 and 44.

