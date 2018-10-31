Catholic World News

Worldwide decline in number of priests, seminarians, sisters; Catholic population rises by 14 million

October 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to Vatican statistics, the number of Catholics worldwide rose to 1.299 billion by the end of 2016 and stood at 17.7% of the world’s population. During 2016, the number of priests declined by 687 (to 414,969), and the number of major seminarians fell by 683 (to 116,160). The number of religious sisters plunged by 10,885 (to 659,445).

