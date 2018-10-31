Catholic World News

As migrant caravan approaches border, Catholic leaders call for compassion

October 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, joined by the leaders of Catholic Charities USA and Catholic Relief Services, said that “we are deeply saddened by the violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions forcing many people to flee their homes in Central America. While nations have the right to protect their borders ... we affirm that seeking asylum is not a crime. We urge all governments to abide by international law and existing domestic laws that protect those seeking safe haven and ensure that all those who are returned to their home country are protected and repatriated safely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!