Most African migrants remain in Africa, Ethiopian cardinal notes

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel of Addis Ababa said that Western conceptions of African migration are inaccurate, since most migrants on the continent remain somewhere in Africa. In an address at the Synod of Bishops last week, the Ethiopian prelate said that it is wrong to think that most African migrants head for Europe. He said that the main cause of migration is government failure, due to “corruption, conflicts, and civil wars.”

