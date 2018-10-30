Catholic World News

Vatican, Spanish government agree to find new burial place for Franco

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has reached an agreement with the government of Spain to seek a new burial place for the deceased dictator, Francisco Franco. The current government has vowed to remove Franco’s remains from the Valley of the Fallen. The Vatican Secretariat of State has reportedly agreed that the must not be reinterred in a crypt at the Almuneda cathedral, although the Franco family owns the crypt.

