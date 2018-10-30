Action Alert!
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!   We have a challenge grant to match gifts up to $60,000 right NOW.   $50,398 left.   Click to donate!
Catholic World News

Editor of Vatican magazine expects Pope to name female cardinals

October 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on New Yorker

CWN Editor's Note: Lucetta Scaraffia, the editor of Women Church World, which is published by the Vatican, told the New Yorker that she expects Pope Francis to appoint women as cardinals before the end of his pontificate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Visit Amazon: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Rustic Floral Table Runner