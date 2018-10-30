Catholic World News

Editor of Vatican magazine expects Pope to name female cardinals

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lucetta Scaraffia, the editor of Women Church World, which is published by the Vatican, told the New Yorker that she expects Pope Francis to appoint women as cardinals before the end of his pontificate.

