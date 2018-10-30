Action Alert!
Russian Orthodox prelate praises Pope for ‘balanced’ stand on Ukrainian independence

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief external-affairs spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, has praised Pope Francis for taking a “very balanced position” on the proposal for a self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church. “We have never heard any support for Constantinople’s rapacious actions from the Pope or his representatives,” he said. The Patriarchate of Constantinople has approved a request for recognition of an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church; the Moscow Patriarchate, which claims Ukraine as its “canonical territory,” fiercely opposes the move.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

