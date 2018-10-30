Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox prelate praises Pope for ‘balanced’ stand on Ukrainian independence

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief external-affairs spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, has praised Pope Francis for taking a “very balanced position” on the proposal for a self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church. “We have never heard any support for Constantinople’s rapacious actions from the Pope or his representatives,” he said. The Patriarchate of Constantinople has approved a request for recognition of an independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church; the Moscow Patriarchate, which claims Ukraine as its “canonical territory,” fiercely opposes the move.

