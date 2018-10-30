Catholic World News

Indian bishop’s laptop may be crucial evidence in rape case

October 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been charged with raping a nun, has not yet turned over his laptop computer to police. The bishop says that the rape charge was brought only after he ordered an investigation of the nun’s conduct. Investigators are trying to establish whether he ordered the investigation before or after the rape charge was made.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!