New Vatican approach will stress service to local dioceses, Cardinal Gracias says

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias, a member of the Council of Cardinals advising Pope Francis on Vatican reform, says that a new apostolic constitution will show a fundamental change in approach. He explained that the goal of Vatican offices would be “service to the local churches,” rather than centralized government of the Church.

