Afghan elections marked defeat for Taliban, missionary priest says

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “These are elections that should have been held in 2015 and continually postponed,” said Father Giovanni Scalese. “The mere fact that they took place is already a success. But the massive participation, despite threats and attacks, demonstrates the desire of the Afghan people for democracy.”

