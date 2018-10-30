Catholic World News

Pope receives 30 young French pilgrims, encourages them to evangelize

October 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: The pilgrims from Viviers (map), accompanied by their bishop, were following in the footsteps of Venerable Gabriel Longueville (1931-76), a local priest who will soon be beatified as a martyr. The Pontiff, according to the Vatican newspaper’s Italian edition (p. 15), encouraged the youth to receive God’s word with an open heart, to pray, to evangelize along life’s journey, and to read the last chapter (nos. 74-80) of St. Paul VI’s apostolic exhortation on evangelization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

