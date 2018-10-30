Catholic World News

Mexican parishes pitch in to help Central American caravan heading north

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We’re trying to accompany, as the Holy Father says, care for and protect migrants,” one Mexican diocesan official said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a government that is responding to the needs of this caravan.”

