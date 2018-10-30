Catholic World News

Agenda announced for US bishops’ fall meeting

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops will meet from November 12 to 14 in Baltimore and discuss the abuse crisis, a pastoral letter against racism, and the recent Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith, and vocational discernment.

