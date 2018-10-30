Catholic World News

October 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The crash of Lion Air Flight 610 killed 189 people.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!