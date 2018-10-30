Catholic World News
Papal condolences following Indonesian plane crash
October 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The crash of Lion Air Flight 610 killed 189 people.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
