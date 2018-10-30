Catholic World News

Iran’s new ambassador gives Pope a Persian rug

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As Seyed Taha Hashemi presented his credentials, Pope Francis gave him a copy of his second encyclical, Laudato si’, on care for our common home.

