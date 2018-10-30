Catholic World News

UN General Assembly president thanks Pope for commitment to multilateralism

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ecuador’s María Fernanda Espinosa began her one-year term as president of the United Nations General Assembly in September. She met with Pope Francis on October 29 and said that the two discussed “climate change, plastic pollution, youth, and the need to achieve decent work for all.” She also thanked him for his “continued support in defense of multilateralism.”

