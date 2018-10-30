Catholic World News

German bishops declare day of prayer, penance for sexual abuse victims

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: November 18, the bishops’ day of prayer and penance, is also the Council of Europe’s European Day on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse.

