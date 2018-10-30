Catholic World News

Listen to migrants and give them Jesus in the Bible and Eucharist, Pope tells Scalabrinians

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini (1839-1905) founded the Congregation of the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo (Scalabrinians), which is holding its 15th general chapter. The chapter’s theme is “Encounter and walk: ‘Jesus walked along with them.’” (cf. Lk. 24:15)

