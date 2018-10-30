Catholic World News

‘Truth and biblical principles’ will bring change, Brazil’s new president says

October 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We can’t continue to flirt with the Communism, populism and extremism of the left,” Jair Bolsonaro said following his victory in Brazil’s presidential election. The nation’s bishops were divided in the weeks preceding the election. Bolsonaro identifies himself as Catholic, but sought baptism from a Pentecostal pastor in 2016. The nation of 207 million is 65% Catholic and 22% Protestant.

