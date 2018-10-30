Catholic World News

Pope tells Italian bishops’ news agency: give voice to the voiceless, ‘become more passionate about the truth’

October 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis address his message to Vincenzo Corrado, head of SIR, the Italian Episcopal Conference’s news agency, on the 30th anniversary of its founding.

