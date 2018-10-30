Action Alert!
YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!   We have a challenge grant to match gifts up to $60,000 right NOW.   $50,653 left.   Click to donate!
Catholic World News

Pope tells Italian bishops’ news agency: give voice to the voiceless, ‘become more passionate about the truth’

October 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis address his message to Vincenzo Corrado, head of SIR, the Italian Episcopal Conference’s news agency, on the 30th anniversary of its founding.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Visit Amazon: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Angel Village German Christmas Advent Calendar