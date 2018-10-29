Catholic World News

Combat the Great Accuser with prayer and penance, Pope says in Synod’s final address

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Satan “is accusing strongly, and this accusation becomes persecution,” Pope Francis told Synod participants. “It is time to defend our Mother [the Church]; and our Mother is defended against the Great Accuser with prayer and penance.”

