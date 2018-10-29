The Pope doesn’t understand China, Cardinal Zen writes in op-ed
October 29, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The retired bishop of Hong Kong concluded, “If I were a cartoonist I would draw the Holy Father on his knees offering the keys of the kingdom of heaven to President Xi Jinping and saying, ‘Please recognize me as the pope.’ And yet, to the underground bishops and priests of China, I can only say this: Please don’t start a revolution. They take away your churches? You can no longer officiate? Go home, and pray with your family. Till the soil. Wait for better times. Go back to the catacombs. Communism isn’t eternal.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 12:33 PM ET USA
Cardinal Zen has both a deep understanding and a working knowledge of the ways of totalitarian governments, such as those in Communist countries. In the excerpt quoted above he fleshes out what I meant a few months ago when I said the "underground Church" would have to go so deep into hiding that not even the Vatican would find them. Yes, the Communist empire in China is forcing Catholics back into figurative catacombs, places where once discovered, you can be fed to the lions. Pray for China.