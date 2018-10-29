Catholic World News

The Pope doesn’t understand China, Cardinal Zen writes in op-ed

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The retired bishop of Hong Kong concluded, “If I were a cartoonist I would draw the Holy Father on his knees offering the keys of the kingdom of heaven to President Xi Jinping and saying, ‘Please recognize me as the pope.’ And yet, to the underground bishops and priests of China, I can only say this: Please don’t start a revolution. They take away your churches? You can no longer officiate? Go home, and pray with your family. Till the soil. Wait for better times. Go back to the catacombs. Communism isn’t eternal.”

