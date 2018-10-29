Catholic World News

Pope, prelates pray for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, as did the chairman of the bishops’ Committee for Ecumenism and Interreligious Affairs and Bishop David Zubik of Pittsburgh.

