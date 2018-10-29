Catholic World News

Youth synod final report released, addresses gender, sexuality

October 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The final document of the 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops has been released in Italian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!