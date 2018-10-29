Catholic World News

The Church must preach a countercultural message, Irish prelate says at Synod press briefing

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh (Ireland), Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri (Kenya), Father Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzalez, SJ (a missionary prelate in Cambodia), and Erduin Alberto Ortega Leal (a Cuban youth participant) spoke with journalists on October 26.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

