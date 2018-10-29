Catholic World News

Pope warns against clericalism, worldliness, gossip

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The warning came in a video message to the archdiocesan synod in Buenos Aires; the future Pope Francis was Archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 to 2013.

