2 martyrs beatified in Guatemala

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Marcello Maruzzo, OFM (1929-1981) was an Italian missionary priest; Blessed Luis Obdulio (1950-1981) was a Guatemalan catechist who belonged to the Franciscan third order (Secular Franciscan Order). The Franciscans have published a brief profile of the two blesseds.

