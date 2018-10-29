Catholic World News

Pope appoints UCLA dean to Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Marcelo Suárez-Orozco has devoted much of his scholarship to mass migration and youth, according to a UCLA profile.

