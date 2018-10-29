Catholic World News

Listen, be a neighbor, and bear witness to Christ, Pope preaches at Synod’s closing Mass

October 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment,” concluded with Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on October 28 (video, booklet).

