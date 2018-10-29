Catholic World News
Israel’s Christians reflect gloom as Jerusalem elections approach
October 29, 2018
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: 11,000 of the city’s 900,000 residents are Christian.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!