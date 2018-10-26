Catholic World News

Parishioners denounce nun who accused Indian bishop of rape

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The nun who accused an Indian bishop of rape was confronted by angry parishioners on October 25, as she attended the funeral of a priest who was expected to testify at the bishop’s trial.

