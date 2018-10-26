Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese whistleblower will appear on ‘60 Minutes’

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A former secretary to Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York will appear on the national network television show “60 Minutes” to discuss claims of a cover-up of sexual abuse. Siobhan O’Connor has drawn media attention to the bishop’s failure to act on charges against several Buffalo priests.

