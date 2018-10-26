Catholic World News

US religious-freedom commission notes attacks on Catholic Church in Nicaragua

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on Religious Freedom has called attention to attacks on the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, saying that the situation is “not acceptable.”

