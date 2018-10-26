Catholic World News

Chinese priest jailed for leading religious-education for young people

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese Catholic priest has been imprisoned for a week, and banned from ministry by the Religious Affairs Bureau, on charges that the was “too active” in organizing prayer meetings for young Catholics. Father Liu Jiangdong was found in violation of restrictions on religious education for young people in the Henan province. His arrest came after the Vatican reached an accord with Beijing on episcopal appointments.

