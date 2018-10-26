Catholic World News

Bishop Holley alleges Cardinal Wuerl’s ‘revenge’ led to his removal as Memphis bishop

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The former Memphis bishop, removed from office by Pope Francis, said that in 2012, Pope Benedict XVI asked him (then a Washington auxiliary bishop) for his opinion about the suitability of appointing Cardinal Donald Wuerl as the Vatican’s Secretary of State. By expressing concern, said Bishop Holley, “I stood in his way for something he wanted.”

