Vicar of Jerusalem denounces Israeli police violence against Coptic monks

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo of Jerusalem said, “Lately the police seem to have two weights and two measures: if Orthodox Jews protest, attacks or abuses are spared; if believers of other religions protest, the response is violence.”

