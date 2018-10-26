Catholic World News

Violence against Christians in Uttar Pradesh reaches record levels

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map) is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian.

