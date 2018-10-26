Catholic World News

Christianity is a ‘revolution’ for Thai tribal families, missionary says

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Our is still a catechumenal church” based on “first evangelization and conversions,” said Father Marco Ribolini, PIME. Thailand, a nation of 68 million, is 95% Buddhist and 4% Muslim.

