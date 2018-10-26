Catholic World News

Cathedral desecrated in Senegal

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the perpetrator denounced Catholics as “pagans” and said that a mosque should have been built at the site. The nation of 15 million is 95% Muslim and 4% Christian (mostly Catholic).

