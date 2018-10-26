Catholic World News

EU court upholds Austrian conviction of woman who called Muhammad a pedophile

October 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The woman’s “presentation labelled Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha as pedophilia,” according to the report. Aisha, one of Muhammad’s wives, was a child when Muhammad, then in his fifties, married her.

