African bishops will vote against any LGBT language in Synod document, prelate says

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Describing homosexuality as “s a hot issue of the synod,” Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya (Cameroon) said, “We are resisting it very strongly ... The Church must not shy away from the truth. Whether it pleases the youth, or it pleases journalists, or it pleases the powers that be, the Church should never shy away from the truth ... I don’t think any bishop of Africa will vote any article that has LGBT.” He added, “I am scared of one thing, especially with regard to the Church in the West. It looks like practically each bishop is very sensitive to what the media is saying about him ... They want to take some very fluid positions so that they can be applauded by media.”

