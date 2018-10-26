Catholic World News

Synod participants make 4-mile pilgrimage to St. Peter’s tomb

October 26, 2018

Traveling along the final four miles of a medieval pilgrimage route, 300 participants in the Synod of Bishops on young people, the faith, and vocational discernment listened to readings from Sacred Scripture and prayed the Rosary as they made their way to St. Peter’s tomb.

The pilgrimage, organized by the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization, took place on October 25, three days before the Synod’s conclusion. Pope Francis received the pilgrims in St. Peter’s Basilica and recited the Creed with them.

Afterwards, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, presided at Mass in the basilica. Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the pontifical council’s president, preached the homily and reflected on St. Peter’s journey of discipleship, from his initial response to Christ’s call to his increasing reliance upon His grace. The prelate emphasized Christ’s words in John 15: “He who abides in me, and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.”

