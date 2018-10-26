Catholic World News

Constantinople is no longer the leader of world Orthodoxy, leading Russian Orthodox official says

October 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The actions of the Patriarchate of Constantinople to recognize the schismatics in Ukraine, to invade somebody else’s canonical territory and to state its right to cancel decisions made by other churches, have completely changed the pattern of cooperation which took shape in the 20th century,” said Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s department for external church relations, in response to the Ecumenical Patriarch’s decision to grant autocephalous status to the Orthodox church in Ukraine.

