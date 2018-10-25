Catholic World News

British Catholic Herald to launch American edition

October 25, 2018

The Catholic Herald, the British journal that was hailed by G. K. Chesterton as “nearly the best, or the only, newspaper that we have,” is launching an American edition.

The American version of the Catholic Herald, which will appear for the first time in November, will be based in Washington, DC, and edited by Michael Davis. “Our vision was to bring together the best Catholic writers in America, both inside and outside Catholic media,” Davis says. The original Catholic Herald, founded in 1888, has featured such writers as Evelyn Waugh, Graham Greene, and J.R.R. Tolkien.

The American Catholic Herald will list among its contributing editors: Father George Rutler, John O’Sullivan, Matthew Schmitz, Sohrab Ahmari, and CWN’s Phil Lawler.

