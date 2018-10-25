Catholic World News

Chinese authorities demolish two Marian shrines

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Just weeks after signing an agreement with the Vatican governing the appointment of new bishops, the Chinese government has authorized the demolition of two Marian shrines that were popular pilgrimage sites. The AsiaNews service has video reports.

