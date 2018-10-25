Catholic World News

Jerusalem vicar decries use of force by Israeli police against Coptic monks’ demonstration

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Giancinto-Boulos Marcuzzo, the patriarchal vicar of Jerusalem, has decired the “evidently disproportionate” use of force by Israeli police in breaking up a demonstration by Coptic monks who were involved in a dispute over possession of a historic monastery.

