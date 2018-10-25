Catholic World News

Synod’s final document is ‘much better’ than the working document, leading Polish prelate says

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the final document, “all content was constructed around the theme of the disciples’ path with Jesus to Emmaus,” Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki said.

