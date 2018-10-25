Catholic World News

Irish government approves excavation of Catholic orphanage mass grave site

October 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, discussed in this 2017 New York Times article, was located in Tuam.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!