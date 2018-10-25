Catholic World News

Tone down the crisis rhetoric on migration, Vatican official says

October 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s not a crisis,” said Father Michael Czerny, undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “It’s a series of mismanagements and poor policies and self-interested manipulations ... Let’s get on with it case by case, person by person, family by family. And in fact, you’ll find out it sorts itself out very well.”

