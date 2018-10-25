Catholic World News

In joint statement, Buddhist and Catholic nuns highlight detachment from consumerism, individualism

October 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The first international dialogue between Catholic, Buddhist nuns took place recently in Taiwan. The meeting’s theme was “Contemplative Action and Active Contemplation: Buddhist and Christian Nuns in Dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!